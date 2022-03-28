news, local-news,

A teenager with a suspended learner's licence will face court accused of leading police on a pursuit after being clocked doing 75 kilometres an hour over the speed limit. According to police, officers from Narrandera Highway Patrol were conducting speed checks within a 60km/h zone on the Irrigation Way at Yanco about 11.10pm on March 19 when they detected a Toyota Corolla at 135km/h. The officers tried to stop the driver but it will be alleged they failed to do so. A pursuit was initiated but terminated due to the driver's speed and manner of driving, police said. IN OTHER NEWS: Following investigations, police visited the home address of the vehicle's registered owner about 8am on Thursday. Police said the driver was identified as a 17-year-old male learner whose licence was currently suspended. The teen was charged with driving a motor vehicle while licence suspended, police pursuit, driving at a speed/manner dangerous and exceeding the speed limit by more than 45km/h (radar). He will face Leeton Local Court at a later date. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

