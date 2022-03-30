sport, local-sport,

There will be a Leeton flavour to the GDCA first grade final as Hanwood and Coro Cougars do battle over the weekend at Exies No 1. Brent Lawrence and Mathew Axtill will fly the flag for the Cougars while Josh Carn will look to make an impact with the ball for the defending champions Hanwood. For Hanwood, it will be a chance to take back-to-back premierships for the first time since the 90s, having ended their long wait for a first grade title last season. Coro will be looking to end a nine-year wait for an actual premiership after having picked up the premiership by default in the 2019/20 season when COVID forced a premature end to the season. Hanwood will be heading into the game having had the week off, but captain Charlie Cunial doesn't feel that will have much of an impact on his side. "I don't think it makes too much difference we will be keeping pretty much the same team as the qualifying final," Cunial said. "Everyone is confident, and things are looking good." It is shaping up as a big weekend for Hanwood with their second grade side also in action where they will take on Exies Diggers, and Cunial said the club is excited heading into the weekend. Coro are coming in off the back of a preliminary final, which is unlike most other seasons where the Cougars have reached the grand final. The Cougars are no stranger to the decider, having taken part in three of the last five grand finals, not counting 2019/20, where they have finished runners-up. RELATED Captain Haydn Pascoe is hoping the extra game might bring a change of fortune. "Every grand final I have been involved in, we have gone straight through, and we haven't ever played that game inbetween," Pascoe said. "It is probably a good momentum builder heading into this weekend. If you have that week off, you can lose that momentum." The Hanwood side will head into the clash unchanged while Coro will welcome back Axtill, who missed the preliminary final due to isolating, while they will make an 11th hour decision on the fitness on fast bowler Alex Flood.

