MOTORISTS will receive relief at the bowser with the federal government announcing on Tuesday night its 2022 budget will cut the fuel excise in half. For the next six months, the budget will see the fuel excise slashed from 44.2 cents a litre to 22.1 cents a litre. The cut comes as part of the budget's cost of living package. Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said a family with two cars that filled up once a week would save $30 a week, or about $700 over the next six months. "Whether you're driving to and from school, or to work, or visiting family or friends, it will cost less," he said. "This will flow into the bowser over the next two weeks." Mr Frydenberg said the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission would monitor retailers to make sure the savings were passed on in full. "This temporary reduction in fuel excise will not come at the cost to road funding, which will see more than $12 billion spent in the coming year," he said. IN OTHER NEWS: The reduction in the excise comes after most Leeton petrol stations have been charging more than $2 for a litre of regular unleaded fuel over the last few weeks as a result of Russian sanctions and supply shortages. NRMA head of media Peter Khoury said while he was pleased to see the government targeting roads and fuel in the budget, he wasn't confident a 22-cent fuel excise cut was the right approach to take. "Our fear is that the 22 cents might get eaten up in profit margins or an increase in oil prices," he said. "If oil prices go back up, the 20 cents is going to get eaten up. "We desperately need relief, significant relief, but that will only come from oil prices falling." Australian Competition and Consumer Commission chairperson Gina Cass-Gottlieb said they would be contacting petrol retailers to set clear expectations that the savings were passed on to consumers, and to let them know they would be monitoring their margins.

