WE HAVE certainly been spoiled for choice these past few months. We have enjoyed many events such as bingo in the beer garden, a successful poker night at Yanco Club, a spectacular show and shine event, as well as having the opportunity to bid in a silent auction fundraising event for some incredible items. April is certainly promising to be jam-packed with a range of community events and celebrations that will once again colour our landscape filling it with moments of fun and enjoyment. The magical movie night in Mountford Park on April 8 is the perfect start to school holiday fun. IN OTHER NEWS: SunRice ambassador entrant Katelyn Mills is proudly showcasing the spectacular Mountford Park with her unique Harry Potter-themed event. Wear your favourite magical costumes and capes and feast on the tasty foods on sale. Wash them down with tasty butter beer, a sweet treat for all the family. Bring pillows, chairs and blankets and snack on scrumptious popcorn for this magical movie night. For those looking for an elegant afternoon snap up your tickets now for the autumn leaves high tea red carpet event on April 9 at Yanco Agricultural Institute. The atmosphere will be alive with the smooth melodies of Mostly Blues as you taste delightful bubbles, luscious food, aromatic coffee, and crisp, fresh tea. Guests will be graciously served by gentlemen from Leeton Rotary Central. What a treat it will be to have charming waiters escort guests to their table and serve you wine and tea.

