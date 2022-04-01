news, local-news,

MEMBER for Farrer Sussan Ley believes the recent federal budget will deliver for her constituents living and working in the MIA. The federal government handed down its budget on March 29, earlier than usual as a result of the upcoming election. A date for this federal election is yet to be set. Ms Ley's office gave a breakdown of programs that received funding that affect issues in the MIA, as well as specific projects. These included: "It is also important to note funding to the state's health systems and hospitals continues to go up and the reforms we've committed to the Murray-Darling Basin, including compliance and water trading, are fully funded here," Ms Ley said. "All up, I think this is a budget which recognises it's been a tough couple of years, that it's still tough for many, but here's the way forward for both our region and the country. "In this term of government we've pumped over $300 million dollars into the MIA on extra programs and projects. This budget shows there is more to come, so I would strongly defend any suggestion there is nothing in it for us." IN OTHER NEWS: Another program to receive funding was Roads to Recovery where Carrathool Shire Council will receive $10,196,977, Griffith City Council $5,153,207, Leeton Shire Council $3,938,329, Murrumbidgee Council $6,048,127 and Narrandera Shire Council $5,984,177. In terms of the financial assistance grants Carrathool Shire Council will receive $6,784,551, Griffith City Council $6,110,638, Leeton Shire Council $4,856,668, Murrumbidgee Council $5,042,745 and Narrandera Shire Council $5,311,569. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/116b8c26-36e4-4abe-86f7-cc06703fc363.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg