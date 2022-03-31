news, local-news,

TRANQUIL, colourful, clever and imaginative - those are some of the words that can be used to describe this year's gardens that will feature during a special event on Easter Monday. The Leeton Garden Club will host its annual open gardens event on Easter Monday from 10am to 2pm as part of the Leeton SunRice Festival. Six gardens from across the shire are set to feature, allowing residents and visitors alike to admire, ask the owners questions, gain some inspiration or just simply soak up all of the hard work that goes into each home that is featured. IN OTHER NEWS: Each of the six gardens differs from the other, according to Margaret Lang from the Leeton Garden Club. "We have two larger gardens that will be on show, a town garden, another that features unique pieces ... we always try to have that variety," Mrs Lang said. "The open gardens are a lovely way for everyone to finish off their Easter weekend. "It's something the whole family can do. Or you can come along with some friends. Everyone is welcome." The cost is $20, which includes all six gardens that are featuring, with tickets available at the first garden on Block Road. Flags will signpost where to go, including on Corbie Hill Road, where the featured garden will also host a devonshire tea for $5. No EFTPOS will be available. The open gardens are held each year, but form part of the program for the Leeton SunRice Festival when it is held biennially. "We're really looking forward to the day again," Mrs Lang said. "As part of the day we also support local charities and organisations. "The Leeton Town Band will be playing and Can Assist will run a raffle. "Then afterwards we will decide where to give donations. We have wonderful support from businesses who help sponsor the event to go ahead as well." For more information about the day visit www.leetongardenclub.com.au or visit the group on Facebook by searching "Leeton Garden Club". Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/37287a2f-5cdf-4575-82fa-3a2810c1ed9d.JPG/r0_453_4032_2731_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg