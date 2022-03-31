Firearms and violence in NSW: A brief guide

This is branded content.
The definition of firearms varies by their potential to propel a projectile explosively and cause harm to humans. This definition excludes paintball guns played for leisure and other recreational activities.
Meanwhile, violence leads to homicide, suicide, and mass shooting that stems from the misuse of firearms. It's a violation of the right to life that attracts legal intervention to determine crimes against humanity.
The Firearms Act of 1996 regulates firearms ownership in New South Wales (NSW) by outlining the requirements to qualify you for firearms licenses and permits within the states and territories. It proves helpful in containing gun-related crimes by buying off weapons in the wrong hands.
Criminals can take advantage of the availability of weapons to cause harm and destruction in society. A major contributing factor in all gun-related crime cases can indicate terrible childhood experiences, propelling the act of crime.
However, criminal law provides psychiatric evaluation before the perpetrators stand trial in court. It helps identify the reasons for the violent act and determines the cases based on the evidence presented before the presiding judge.
This brief guide aims to highlight firearm violence common in NSW. Read on to find out more.
1. Licences and permits
Owning firearms in NSW follows a systematic procedure outlined in the Firearms Act of 1996. You must undergo thorough vetting to ascertain if you qualify to possess a gun. Therefore, all users or holders must produce licences upon request by the police or other regulatory officers.
Misuse of such weapons resulting in gun violence has significant repercussions, including life imprisonment. In addition, the licencing and permit authority will recall your firearm and revoke your registration.
Licence and permits are requirements when purchasing ammunition for any firearm. They ensure accountability when investigating gun crimes and help track firearm criminals. Thus, owning firearms requires lifestyle adjustments to insulate yourself from weapon-related crimes.
2. Firearms safety
Firearm violence can occur when the weapon is easily available or readily accessible for perpetrators. You must ensure safe firearms practices around guns to reduce incidences of violent crimes.
Tragedies and accidents often occur when firearms are mishandled in public or private places. Brandishing guns violates freedom of expression and can attract some jail terms.
Review the safety provisions of owning a firearm constantly and keep it away from unauthorised individuals. It's the first step in avoiding firearm-related violence, which is rampant worldwide.
3. Firearm-related violence is avoidable
During the early stages of implementing the Firearms Act of 1996, NSW ran a campaign to buy off firearms from individuals as it sought to contain firearm violence. The sensitisation drives significantly reduced the tragic cases of homicide, suicide, and mass shootings.
Although the struggle to repossess firearms continues, violence is avoidable by limiting the use of firearms, including for hunting and leisure. It entails being strict with the issuing of firearms and ensuring consistent review of gun safety policies.
Of note, guns are in the collectible class and might be attractive to criminals. Hence, place security control measures on your firearm storage units to avoid unforeseen violence.
4. Importance of psychiatric review
The first action in a firearm-related violence case is getting a psychological evaluation to identify the root cause of the act. The determination of such a case depends on the investigation findings, which might take a long time to produce valid evidence.
Surprisingly, firearm violence is a culmination of events that happen to perpetrators over their lifetime. For instance, childhood scars can trigger violence, leaving scores injured or dead. Moreover, firearm violence cases have a typical pattern that revolves around mental health.
5. Stress management
Firearms are protection tools misunderstood by many owners, especially when stressed. Control your temperament around firearms to avoid tragedies. Firearm violence results are irreversible, and you must take full responsibility for your actions.
Learn to avoid stressful situations that may lead to the need to use your firearms. Walk away from troublesome people or look for alternative ways to solve issues.
Conclusion
Typically, firearm violence cases connect with mental health issues that were unattended at an early stage of the perpetrator's life. It leaves scars on survivors, either psychological or physical, because it constantly reminds them of a fateful event in their lives.
However, a review of the firearms possession regulations and requirements has significantly saved more lives by denying the ease of access to firearms.
Owning guns must require licences and permits after all. Furthermore, practise discipline and safety precautions around firearms to avoid firearm-related incidences.