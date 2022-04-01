sport, local-sport,

THE L&D club triples championships got underway last Thursday with Joan Lloyd, Jan Walker and Marika Pete playing Faye Harris, Lorraine Messner (subbing for Jean Leighton) and Jan Fitzpatrick. The play got off to a good start for both sides, with three shots the difference on the 9th end. Lloyd's team then gained 11 shots over the next three ends, giving them a handy lead. Harris' team fought back hard, but was unable to close the gap losing 17-25. In a late afternoon game, Elaine Sullivan, Janet Bell and Denise Naylor defeated Cindy McGrath, Heather Hoad and Linda Barnes in the second round after both teams drawing a bye. McGrath's team started strongly and was 14-5 up on the ninth end when Sullivan's team found their form and slowly gained the lead after winning 10 ends in a row, finishing 20-17, placing them in the finals. IN OTHER NEWS: Playing a social game of triples Lorraine Mullins, Hilary Chambers and Jan Carroll (who were the drawn winners) defeated Dot Semmler, Patti Wakeman and Joan Arnold. Mullins' team were slow to start, but after being five shots down, scored a massive six shots to turn the game around, taking the lead by one. They took advantage of this and managed to hold on, winning the game 16-11.

