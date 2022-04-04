sport, local-sport,

GRAND finalists were decided in the Leeton Soldiers Club squash competition when the final round was played last week. Wanderers downed Roars 3-1 to maintain top spot in Tuesday's competition. Isabel Thompson and Alec Tait fought out a very close five game contest with Isabel winning a cliff-hanger 13-11, 18-20, 6-11, 11-7, 11-6. Victories to Erin Draper over Domenic Fiumara and Bryan Shepley against Will Rawle completed the victory. Miranda Tait downed Brendon Looby to get one back for Roars. Jets retained second position with a 3-1 win over Mariners. Ondria Miller won a close five game contest against Adele Thompson, Brian O'Leary continued his good form to defeat Declan Ryan and James Kelly won on a forfeit. Mariners victor was Simone Bruno who had a 3-1 win over Benji Roden. Wanderers and Jets will play off in the grand final. Wildcats are runaway leaders in Wednesday's competition and they scored a 3-1 victory over Breakers. Jacob Harrison downed Maanu Alexander, Gary Thompson beat Carol Davidson and Finley Sales was too good for Naomi Rawle. Breakers victory went to Zac Fairweather who just edged out Alayna Croucamp in the match-of-the-week. With the match locked up at two games each Croucamp had victory in sight when she held 4 match points at 10-6 in the deciding game. However, Fairweather fought back to claim victory 9-11, 11-6, 11-6, 12-14, 14-12. Second-placed Taipans downed Bullets by seven games to ix after both teams won two matches. Taipans victors were Evan Hookway and Brodie Lashbrook who defeated Charmaine Lee and Brianna Gray-Mills respectively. IN OTHER NEWS: Bullets winners were Cooper Boardman who beat Will Rawle and Isaac Bunge had a 3-1 win over Garry Walker. Wednesday's grand final is between Wildcats and Taipans. Thursday's competition was very even with three teams battling for a place in the grand final. Hurricanes scored a 3-1 victory over Sixers to cement top spot. Angelo Fiumara won a close match in four over Anthony Iannelli, Alayna Croucamp defeated Brent Lister 3-1 and Ruby Miller beat her brother Jack. Ian Draper was Sixers only winner downing John Saddler 3-1. Renegades snatched second place from Sixers when they crushed Scorchers 4-0. Matt Piper won the fifth game 11-9 to edge out Justin Mortlock and Nicholas Croucamp defeated Sean Ryan 3-1. Dakota Boardman and Naomi Rawle beat Lizette Taylor and Natalie Fiumara to complete the whitewash. Hurricanes and Renegades will contest the grand final. All grand finals were played on April 1 and a report will be in Friday's edition of The Irrigator, as well as online. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/dcf705c9-b65c-473e-90d2-b032a710f621.JPG/r12_532_3324_2403_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg