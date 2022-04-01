classifieds, Leeton property, House of the Week

This family home has been treated to a stunning renovation inside and out. Floating floors greet you upon entry to the first of two living zones and continue into the kitchen. Crisp white cupboards and benchtops are offset by a modern grey tiled splashback, fabulous colour choices that provide a dream backdrop. The second living zone is very generous in size and allows for a larger dining setting without encumbering on the overall space. With more than enough room for a large lounge setting, this awesome room also opens directly out into a lovely alfresco area, which offers plenty of shade and privacy. The bedrooms have all been freshly painted and have new carpets, while the renovated bathrooms are well positioned. The triple garage is an incredible feature and is currently being used as a world-class man cave. With ducted air-conditioning also flowing into the garage, you could host large gatherings with family and friends in this amazing space. Located in one of Leeton's favourite streets and most popular estates, this is your chance to join the neighbourhood.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aXbQqPFQZXxqQVWT4Cngtq/862c0bac-9119-4440-a20f-e22e2b4e8cd4.jpg/r13_311_6034_3713_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg