LEETON'S COVID-19 cases have continued to jump all over the place over the past fortnight. At this stage in the pandemic, many Leeton shire residents have either had the virus themselves or know someone in their immediate circle who had. Rules remain in place for household contacts of positive cases, so this too is having an impact on workplaces, schools and events throughout the shire. However, in positive news at the end of last week there were no Riverina patients being cared for in intensive care. In the past two weeks Leeton shire recorded its highest number of cases for a single day on March 16 when there were 64 residents who tested positive for the virus. IN OTHER NEWS: The following day on March 17, cases dropped back to 37 before hovering in the 30s and, on some days, mid-20s for the next six days before 55 cases were recorded on March 23. Numbers then went to 40 on March 24, 45 on March 25, 36 on March 26, 29 on March 27, 28 on March 28, 34 on March 29, 37 on March 30, 16 on March 31 and 28 on April 1. Over the weekend there were seven cases recorded on Saturday, 17 on Sunday and 18 on Monday. Leeton's numbers come as cases across the Murrumbidgee Local Health District also chop and change. Across the district late last week there were more than 7600 active cases. Meanwhile, an outbreak at an aged care home has led to its lockdown, with 11 staff members and residents at Narrandera's Teloca House having contracted the virus as of Thursday. Leeton shire residents have again been urged by health authorities to have their booster shot in a bid to further protect them and those around them from the virus and its severity, particularly in the lead up to the winter months. For more information visit health.gov.au.

