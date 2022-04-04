news, local-news, rebecca groat, scholarship, jan cathcart, memorial, laurie arthur, environmental science

The 2022 Jan Cathcart Memorial Scholarship has been awarded to MIA resident Rebecca Groat, a CSU student majoring in climate science. The scholarship, honours the long-term SunRice employee in Ms Cathcart and provides up to $30,000 to support women with demonstrated passion for the rice industry and contribute to shaping a positive future for our industry. The scholarship provides a $10,000 payment for each year of tertiary study. Ms Groat will be able to use the money as she studies her Bachelor of Environmental Science at Charles Sturt University. IN OTHER NEWS: SunRice Group chairman Laurie Arthur presented Ms Groat with the scholarship at a celebratory dinner recently, and said her commitment to the environment had earned her the prize. "Rebecca understands the importance of positive outcomes for the environment, demonstrating a commitment to the sector, which is aligned with the Jan Cathcart Scholarship," he said. "She is passionate about the rice industry and is focused on sustainability where agriculture and the environment not only coexist but thrive together." Ms Groat said that her experience working in rice had given her the passion to apply for the scholarship. "Every farmer I know is passionate about the environment and wants to leave their farm better for the next generation. I share the same values and want to make a positive difference in my part of the world," she said. "My experience of working the rice harvest gave me an appreciation of the dedication and work ethic that goes into every grain of rice. That inspired me to look at different ways that farming and the environment can work together, which the rice industry does so well. "I am grateful to have the opportunity to get some experience and to use the tools and learning I gain at university to further the industry." The Jan Cathcart Memorial Scholarship is now in it's eighth year, beginning in 2015. Ms Groat is the tenth recipient of the scholarship, after the early years of the awarded two scholarships each. The other nine are:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/129741260/8c04f3b7-2d4f-4ac0-9936-8bd68d718f6d.jpeg/r1_117_1279_839_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg