Two Riverina residents who fell ill earlier in the year have now been diagnosed with Japanese encephalitis virus. The new cases, announced by NSW Health on Friday, bring the total number of people infected to 34, with 10 of those residing in NSW. In a statement, NSW Health confirmed that a young man from the Carrathool Shire, whose infection started in January, had become the state's ninth case. The state's 10th case was yesterday confirmed as a man in his 70s from Lockhart Shire, whose infection onset was in late February. Japanese encephalitis virus is typical only found in Southeast Asia, Western Pacific and Torres Strait, but this outbreak has reached NSW, Victoria, Queensland and South Australia. The virus can infect animals like pigs and horses and is spread by mosquitoes. However, it cannot be transmitted between humans or caught by eating pork. According to the federal government's Department of Health, less than 1 per cent of infected patients are likely to develop symptoms.

