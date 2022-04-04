sport, local-sport,

The Coro Cougars have been crowned 2021/22 GDCA first grade premiers after two outstanding performances. The Cougars won the toss and elected to bat, but they were on the back foot early as Luke Docherty dismissed Tim Rand (0). The difficult start continued for the Coro side as after Brent Lawrence and Haydn Pascoe were able to put on 13 before Lawrence (4) became the second to fall to Docherty to see the Cougars sitting on 2/19. The Coro skipper found a partner when Ben Signor came to the crease, and tried to get their side towards a defendable total. The pair put on 59 runs over the next 13 overs before Docherty found another way to make an impact on the game as he affected a run-out to send Signor (26) back to the pavilion. Brendan Hicken tried to play the anchor role as Pascoe kept the score ticking over before Hicken (9) was caught off the bowling of Tom Shannon. Jake Rand (8) and Mathew Axtill (4) played supporting roles as Pascoe kept the runs ticking over as he posted his hundred. The Cougars closed out the day on 7/193 as Rob Rand was dismissed by Shannon (2/21). Coro was able to add 15 runs before they were bowled out, with Pascoe (115) falling to the Docherty (3/40) while Josh Carn (2/23) picked up the other two. RELATED The Hanwood side were able to make a solid start with a 25-run opening stand ended when Oliver Bartter (8) was knocked over by Alex Flood, and Jordan Whitworth (0) followed closely behind. Luke Docherty and Tom Shannon put their heads down before Docherty (18) became the next to depart to the bowling of Flood. Dean Catanzariti and Shannon looked to have their side heading in the right direction and got their side to lunch without the loss of another wicket. When Flood returned to the attack after the interval, it changed the momentum as he was able to pick up Shannon (47) caught behind. Catanzariti (43) became Flood's fifth wicket 15 runs later, and from there the wheels started to fall off. The Hanwood side would go on to lose their final five wickets for 23 runs, with Flood (8/43) taking another three with a run out to Signor and wicket to Shane Hutchinson, seeing the Hanwood side bowled out for 153 to hand Coro the win. Your journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/1aeadc70-e6f7-4811-a359-f9a014288297.JPG/r0_483_5960_3850_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg