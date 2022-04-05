sport, local-sport,

A GOOD crowd witnessed the grand finals of the Leeton Soldiers Club squash competition. Separate competitions were held on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights with all competitions coming together for the grand final on Friday. Little separated Wanderers and Jets in Tuesday's competition. Benji Roden and Isabel Thompson are two of the club's up and coming juniors who are improving quickly. Roden got Jets away to a good start with a 3-0 win over Thompson. Brendon Looby is another improving junior and he scored a 3-1 win for Wanderers against Ondria Miller. Erin Draper lost the first two games to James Kelly, but recovered to win 3-2 and give Wanderers a 2-1 lead. In the final match, Brian O'Leary downed Bryan Shepley 3-2, which secured a win for Jets by nine games to eight after the teams finished on two matches each. Wildcats dominated Wednesday's competition and they continued on their winning way with a 3-1 win over Taipans. IN OTHER NEWS: Finley Sales was in top form and outplayed Miranda Tait. Gary Thompson edged out Brodie Lashbrook 11-7, 8-11, 11-7, 11-13, 11-8 and Jacob Harrison defeated Maanu Alexander. Taipans winner was Garry Walker who lost the first two games to Isaac Bunge but fought back to win 11-13, 8-11, 11-6, 12-10, 11-3. Hurricanes and Renegades contested Thursday's competition with Naomi Rawle getting Renegades on the board with a 3-1 victory over Ruby Miller. John Saddler was in top form and scored a good win for Hurricanes when he outplayed Dakota Boardman. Another junior who is improving rapidly is Alayna Croucamp and she was too good for Matt Piper. Angelo Fiumara started well against Nicholas Croucamp winning the first two games, however Nicholas finished strongly winning the last three games and claiming a second victory for Renegades. Although the teams finished on two matches each Hurricanes triumphed nine games to six.

