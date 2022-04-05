news, local-news,

THE Leeton business community came together recently for a night of good food, conversations and connections. Thanks to grant funding that was jointly applied for by Leeton Shire Council and the Leeton Business Chamber, a free Small Business Month event was held at the Whitton Malt House. The successful application for the funding meant the evening was able to be put on at no cost to participants. It allowed the business community to join together as one in a relaxed setting, catch up and hear from guest speakers on the night. Council's economic and strategic development manager Michelle Evans said it was an event both she and the chamber would like to have happen again. "It was a fantastic night, it was great for council and the business chamber to work together for this event," she said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/cf46312e-9b3f-4d59-b17a-2608647d86df.jpg/r0_272_4032_2550_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg