It was a tough start to the season for the Leeton Dianas as they fell to a 38-10 loss at the hands of CSU Reddies on Saturday. The CSU side was able to make a strong start in the first half with three unanswered tries before the Dianas were able to regroup at the halftime break. "The first half was a little bit disappointing," coach Stuart Stout said. "We didn't really follow our game plan, but once we got into halftime and had that time to have a chat to the girls, they played a lot better in the second half." The Dianas made a fast start in the second half, and off the back of Joeleen Nikoro turning the ball over at the breakdown, the Leeton side was able to spread the ball out to wide to Courtney Suggate, who scored in the corner. The CSU side retook control with three unanswered tries while the Dianas lost a couple to injuries before Emily Wright was able to get to a loose ball to score a try on the final whistle. Stout felt that coming up against a tough team like CSU Reddies early is good because it gives a better reflection of where the side stands. The task doesn't get any easier as they host their old rivals in the Griffith Blacks this weekend. "It will be tougher than the Saturday just gone, I think, both in the forwards and the backs," Stout said. "CSU basically beat us in the backs, and I thought we were quite dominant in the forwards and able to hold our own, but it will be a different picture when it comes to Griffith. "They are strong in both the backs and the forwards." RELATED The Dianas coach was hopefully of having more players available this weekend, having had six unavailable for the clash with Reddies but will be without Nikoro, who picked up a concussion and will miss up to a month. "I think we ended the game only having eight on due to injuries, so we are hoping that we will be able to have better numbers this week," Stout said. The Dianas clash with the Blacks will kick off at 2.20pm on Saturday.

