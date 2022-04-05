news, local-news,

GETTING a glimpse of university life was the aim of the game for students from St Francis College recently. Students were able to get a behind-the-scenes look at the Charles Sturt University campus in Wagga, along with hundreds of others from across the Riverina. Titled Explore Day, the event allowed students in years 10, 11 and 12 to get a glimpse of university life. Twenty-one students from Leeton attended on the day to take in the sessions that were available. These included sessions on courses surrounding agriculture, business, vet and psychology. Students were able to learn about the university's courses, accommodation options and support services while touring its facilities and participating in workshops in their fields of interest. IN OTHER NEWS: Charles Sturt University's manager, sales and student recruitment Matthew Hof was pleased students were able to enjoy the event. "Our vibrant campuses are bouncing back to life with students and staff, and Explore Days certainly add to the energy and excitement of being back on campus," he said. "Charles Sturt has ranked first among Australian universities for full-time graduate employment for the last six years. "We look forward to having the next generation of university students on campus to show what Charles Sturt University has on offer." With many important decisions on the horizon for senior high school students, CSU was hopeful the Explore Day would help make these choices a little easier. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

