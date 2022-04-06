sport, local-sport,

AFTER surviving four weeks of knockout preliminary rounds, Ken O'Connell and John Breed will play off on Saturday to see who will be crowned the Leeton Soldiers 2022 singles champion. Although both players have made championship singles finals before neither have claimed the prestigious trophy. Rattles Retallick's luck finally ran out after two last bowl victories in lead up games, going down to O'Connell 31-23, while Breed had a somewhat easier time defeating Bill Mitchell by 18 shots, 31-13. The scene is set for an enthralling final with the match getting under way on Saturday at 1pm. IN OTHER NEWS: Tuesday had the playing of the April handicap consistency singles with winners on the day being Len Eason, Bruce Dale, Ken Hillier and Larry Harrison. Thirty bowlers took advantage of the mild weather at last week's Thursday social bowls. Winning skippers on the day were Len Clare, Bob Day, Retallick and John Leech. The closest game of the day being a pairs match on rink 10 between the Rob O'Callaghan/Eddie Messner combination and the Michael McAliece/Laurie Hayes pairing. O'Callaghan and Messner recorded a two shot 19-17 victory after starting the final end level with their opponents. O'Callaghan's celebrations were short lived, however, after being announced, along with Breed and Gary Munro, as club benefactors for their wrong biases. Resting touchers for the day belonged to Hillier, Ashley McAliece and Retallick. The club championship pairs dates have been changed, the starting date is now April 30. Bowlers should keep an eye on the clubhouse notice board for further details.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/5bd66c2e-2613-4512-a873-3d152db73dba.jpeg/r0_81_924_603_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg