AFTER several delays, the Chelmsford Place redevelopment and its associated work should soon be going ahead. The project has been in the works for several years, but it appears progress will soon be made. Council's group manager operations Tom Steele explained. "Council is making great progress towards the rejuvenation of the Chelmsford town square," he said. "Council has completed a review of environmental factors and the detailed design for landscaping, civil works and a traffic solution for the Grevillia Street intersection." IN OTHER NEWS: Mr Steele said the design was set to transform Leeton's CBD to create a vibrant greenspace for the region for all ages and an "iconic entry" to Leeton's CBD while celebrating the town's history and leaving a legacy for future generations. The next step is the release of the tender for construction works. The tender will be available on council's Tenderlink and VendorPanel platforms. Following the awarding of the tender, more details around the commencement of site construction will be released to the community. "The project is expected to be completed by December," Mr Steele said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/0f812cda-2648-4709-a3c2-ea54a0cfa185.JPG/r10_94_4229_2478_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg