YANCO-WAMOON will face their first of the new season when they taken on the Waratah Tigers in round one. The Hawks will hit the road to Griffith on Sunday for their first battle of the 2022 year, with coach Kane Hammond feeling positive heading into the fixture. He said the Hawks had been stepping up at training and were able to take many positives from the recent Group 20 knockout. "We've got a full first grade squad for this weekend, it's a very similar side to the one we had at the knockout," the captain-coach said. "The last month has been really good for us at training, which has helped. IN OTHER NEWS: "For the first sort of month of the new season we want to be focusing on ourselves and getting those little things right. "We want to make sure we are doing the basic things right to start with. If we can't be doing that, we're behind the eight-ball, so that's the main focus to start with." The Hawks will be hoping they can secure a round one victory as the competition then pauses for the Easter long weekend before they are again on the road in round two - this time to Lake Cargelligo to face off with the Sharks. "Obviously we really want to start the season with a win and go from there," Hammond said. "I think this weekend the game will probably be won in the last 20 minutes of the match. "It's probably going to come down to fitness, so I think if we can hang in and stay in the game in the last 20 minutes, we'll do well. It's a matter of holding onto the ball and keeping possession."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/50bb62cc-bf64-4343-962e-07308ff8a1a7.JPG/r3_480_5998_3867_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg