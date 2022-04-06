news, local-news,

JUST last year the future of the Leeton JumpStart Fund was looking dicey. However, since a new committee was formed, the future is now looking bright, particularly with a new co-ordinator on board. Lisa Harrison recently started in the part-time position, which has been funded by the Foundation for Rural Regional Renewal following a successful grant application. "As JumpStart has been a volunteer committee, it now has funding to have that person, which is me, to be able to really streamline everything together," Mrs Harrison said. "Rather than burning the volunteers out all the time, there's actually someone here who can be the voice to co-ordinate everything. "JumpStart has the fundraising committee and the assessment committee for those who apply for the money during a time of crisis or emergency. "I'm the in between person holding and bringing that all together." It was only last year the Leeton JumpStart Fund came close to folding. Several emergency meetings were held in a bid to ensure its future, which ended up being secured when a new executive came on board, as well as more members. "We're really trying to get everything in place so its not such a big burden for everyone," Mrs Harrison said. "At the moment I've been getting on top of all of the admin, organising a training day for the assessment committee and some fundraisers as well. IN OTHER NEWS: "There's a lot of new members, so there's a lot of fresh energy. "That's me as well, I have always wanted to be a committee member for JumpStart, it was always on my dream board to become a JumpStart member so when this role came along, it was perfect." Mrs Harrison said she loves the ethos of JumpStart. "JumpStart is purely here to help people in their time of need, it's a fantastic organisation," she said. Keep up-to-date with the Leeton JumpStart Fund by joining its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/groups/leetonjumpstartfund. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/b147a412-1d0a-437e-833a-e8e7fa2e063f.JPG/r7_152_4019_2419_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg