THE function bookings here at the club have certainly kept on coming and boy is it good to be back doing what we love. Just this past week we hosted Leeton's inaugural Sporting Walk of Fame event. While it would have been great to see more people in attendance, those that were here enjoyed their night. The small, but hard-working committee welcomed five VIPs who were officially inducted as sporting walk of fame stars. We look forward to hopefully holding this event again in the future as more sporting stars are added to the Walk of Fame. Be sure to check out the plaques that were erected down near the stadium. Easter plans are also now in full swing. Here at the Soldiers Club, we will be celebrating all week kicking off on Monday, April 11 with some member Easter hamper giveaways. If your member number comes out, you win, and we will contact you. IN OTHER NEWS: It's that easy to win a prize. The week then continues with more member draws, seafood and meat raffles, an Easter egg hunt for the kids, a visit from the Easter bunny and so much more. Our bistro is open every lunch and dinner across the Easter weekend with some great chef specials available too. What better place to base yourself for the street parade on Easter Saturday, as the parade passes straight past our front doors. There will be some road closures in place for this reason, but our back carpark will be open and accessible all day. Following Easter, planning for Leeton's debutante balls will continue. The Catholic deb ball and the Scottish deb ball are always well supported by the Leeton community, and we look forward to these events every year. The weddings, family reunions and birthday parties we have booked will also be sure to keep us busy over the next few months, but we wouldn't want it any other way.

