news, local-news,

LEETON United are on the road for their opening round fixture of the new Football Wagga season this weekend. United will be facing Tolland on Sunday in what will be a new-look side after several players decided they wouldn't be returning in season 2022. They include Adam Raso, Luke Mandaglio and Eric Gardner, with Jarrod Sillis still undecided on whether or not he will return this year. The side also has two new coaches at the helm in Rhys Jones and Ross Morgan. "I think everyone is pretty keen for the weekend ahead, it will be good to get out there and kick off the season," Jones said. IN OTHER NEWS: "We've lost a few players, but we're confident we can fill the gaps. "The club has some excellent juniors coming up through the ranks." The Football Wagga season was delayed by one week, but Jones was confident his first grade squad was fit and ready to go. "Tolland will be tough ... they battled last year, but I believe they have recruited well this season," the co-coach said. "We're looking forward to seeing how our boys go and where we're placed. "It's always hard to tell going into round one, but we're confident in the side we have." The first grade match kicks off at 3.20pm at Rawlings Park field four on Sunday. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/e6b7ee7d-b967-4fd4-98a9-50e1a0a091fc.jpg/r0_308_1536_1176_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg