THE Leeton Squash Club kicked off its autumn competition last Month with 56 players taking part. Simone Bruno started off proceedings with a good win over Antoinette Taylor. Brendon Looby, Domenic Fiumara and Tony Naimo also had 3-0 victories, team Eagles winning. The Tigers downed the Swans with some excellent matches. Dion DeMamiel defeated Jackson Goman 15-13,15-11,7-15,6-15,15-9. Finley Sales and Ondria Miller had 3-1 wins. Adele Thompson and Benji Roden played out the match-of-the-week, Adele winning 13-15,15-12,15-10,11-15,15-10. The Lions managed to just squeeze out a win against the Giants. Alec Tait, Evan Hookway and Ian Draper winning their matches. Nic Croucamp had to fight back to claim his win, Nic defeated Will Rawle 8-15,16-17,15-12,15-11,15-11. The Crows had a clean sweep against the Dockers winning all four games. Benji Roden and Katie McAliece had comfortable wins. Lizette Taylor won a tough match against John Saddler 5-15,15-12,15-9,3-15,15-12. IN OTHER NEWS: Zac Fairweather and Anthony Iannelli also had a great match, Zac winning 17-15,15-11,9-15,15-8. Panthers defeated the Bulldogs in close tussle. Cooper Boardman, Sean Ryan and Brent Lister had good wins. Adrian Sheldrick and Dawid Croucamp had an epic battle, Adrian coming out on top by winning 4-15,13-15,17-14,15-8,15-12. The Rooster defeated the Sharks in another close match up. Jacob Harrison, Zac Fairweather and Justin Mortlock played well to all record 3-0 victories. Alayna Croucamp had to use all her squash nous to defeat Garry Walker 11-15,15-12,15-11,15-12. Team Broncos held out to defeat the Eels. Brad Woolner returned after a break from squash and showed he still has his speed and skill, defeating Maanu Alexander 15-7,17-14,13-15,15-3. Col Thompson had a tough match against David Cross, Col winning 17-16,15-10,14-15,15-11. Kathryn Bechaz and Brodie Lashbrook had more comfortable 3-0 victories.

