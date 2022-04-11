sport, local-sport,

KEN O'Connell has taken bragging rights in the Leeton Soldiers Club's men's singles championships. O'Connell was named champion after defeating John Breed in a shortened final on Saturday. In order to win his maiden singles title, O'Connell firstly had to overcome Leo Plant, past winner Dennis Dean and the in-form Rattles Retallick in the knockout rounds before meeting Breed in the final. He was able to do all of that and go on to record a very impressive 16-7 victory after 15 ends. Breed's path to the final was just as difficult. After receiving a forfeit in his first round, he then caused the upset of the tournament by defeating multiple club champion John Leech. IN OTHER NEWS: Last week he then easily accounted for Bill Mitchell. O'Connell, with the aid of some exquisite draw shots, was never headed in the final and thoroughly deserves having his name etched alongside some of the club's great players. Breed's presence in the final is a story in itself. Twelve months ago he contemplated giving away the sport, however a gift of a bowling arm from son David rekindled his enthusiasm. But, after a great run in the preliminary rounds he found the final, just one hurdle too many. Meanwhile, winning leads at Thursday's social bowls were Terry Dale, Bill Creber, Aldo Ramponi and Laurie Hayes. Six shots on the eighteenth end saw the Leo Plant-led side overwhelm the John Breed, Alan Breed and Dennis Dean combination 24-15.

