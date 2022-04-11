sport, local-sport,

YANCO-WAMOON have gone down in their opening clash of the new Group 20 season. The Hawks traveled to Griffith on Sunday where they faced the Waratah Tigers, losing the match 38-12. The seven tries to two game had Yanco-Wamoon the back foot for the majority of the match. It was a hard day at the office for the Hawks, who only had two players on the bench. Braith Schmetzer also had to be taken to hospital after suffering a leg injury during the game. IN OTHER NEWS: Yanco-Wamoon will now spend the Easter break going back to the drawing board as they prepare for their round two clash, which will be another away game - this time against Tullibigeal Lakes United. Meanwhile, the club's league tag side was forced to forfeit their match against Waratah Tigers on Sunday. However, they were able to have a scratch match on the day. Yanco-Wamoon president Michael Garlick said it was too late for players to come on board with the league tag team, calling for anyone who is interested to get in touch with the club. The club also holds training two nights a week at the Yanco Sportsground.

