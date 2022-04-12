sport, local-sport,

It was a difficult Saturday for the Dianas after they fell to their local rivals Griffith 55-0 at Leeton No 1 Oval. The Dianas were able to make a solid start to the game, holding onto the ball and trying to wear down the Griffith defence. After a mistake from the Dianas brought about a turnover, the Blacks were able to make an almost immediate impact, with Jasinta Seukeni opening the scoring. The visitors got a roll-on from there, with Liti Qaranivalu, Janiana Ravu and Amelia Lolotonga crossing before halftime to see the Griffith side leading 27-0 at the break. The momentum continued to roll the Blacks' way in the second half as they scored straight from the kick-off through Lele Katoa, while Qaranivalu and Lolotonga were able to score their second of the afternoon to push the lead further. Fetuli Mateo wrapped up the convincing 55-point win for the Blacks. Dianas coach Stuart Stout was pleased with how his side started the match. "One thing that they do really well is the ruck and maul and the control of the ball," he said. "Normally, we can do that for three, four, five minutes in a row, but then we got a bit tired with the lack of fitness and then turn it over, and we don't realign quickly enough for active defence. "The first half, they did pretty well. They did make them scramble and made them score out wide, which is what we are looking for. We just need a little bit more commitment to training and turning up to games." RELATED The Dianas will have an extra week to prepare for their next clash, and Stout is hoping that might help their numbers on the bench. "Hopefully, we will have a few coming back with either injury, and there are some younger ones coming through as well," he said. "Our forwards are just having to work too much without having a rest. "The other teams that we have been playing have almost a second lot of forwards, which means they can replace them, and they can continue the flow of the game. The Leeton side will hit the road in round three to take on Wagga City on April 23 before having the bye and then returning home for a clash with Ag College.

