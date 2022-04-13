news, local-news,

THE busy streak continued right through the term at Whitton-Murrami Public School. During March the school went on an excursion to Griffith Regional Theatre to see the famous Flying Fruit Fly Circus. A stop was also made at Griffith City Park for some water park fun. The day was thoroughly enjoyed, especially after all the restrictions of the last two years. Also in March, construction began on a covered walkway from the school building to the gate entry. This will come in handy as it always seems to rain at pick up and drop off times. Students celebrated Harmony Day on March 21, then on March 23 the P&C held its AGM just before the meet and greet barbecue tea for the whole school community. IN OTHER NEWS: The last day of term was celebrated with scripture, an Easter assembly, Easter hat parade and shared lunch. The students are currently doing a Cadbury chocolate fundraiser. The proceeds from this are being diverted to a buddy school that that lost everything in the floods. In May, the school will be welcoming the Little Scholars to their kindy school transition program each Wednesday. In other news, a perfect evening eventuated after the rain in the days beforehand for the Sara Storer Resilience Tour. The crowd enjoyed the music performances, and the Resilience Agency staff were able to make connections and deliver resources to those it is designed for. The town hall hosted another vaccination booster clinic. The Redneck Rally has been done and dusted with two local teams participating, raising money for Country Hope. A summary by Team True Blue:

