IT'S been a great Easter in Leeton and that could only mean one thing - the Leeton SunRice Festival is back. The festival began as a way to celebrate the rice harvest, transforming over the years, with a few name changes along the way, and eventually evolving into what we know today as the Leeton SunRice Festival. There are, of course, many events across the weekend for everyone to get involved in, but for Leeton businesses, it is gloriously kicked off each year by the SunRice Festival window display competition. This event builds the atmosphere for the festival and sets the scene for our beautiful town. IN OTHER NEWS: This year's competition was highly competitive and saw a significant increase in participants with an amazing 52 businesses participating and creating a window display. The enthusiasm for the displays could be put down to many things, but a combination of the return of the event since COVID restrictions had damped previous years. The willingness to return to normal and the enthusiasm of Leeton businesses and the public in general, all make for a great reason to get out and enjoy the weekend. The criteria for the displays is only that it incorporates SunRice products and it is then up to the individual businesses to let their creativity flow. With many displays to choose from it certainly made judging hard. This year's winners were Breed & Hutchinson, who always put on a great display, but it was closely contested by Maple Lane who created an amazing dress and scene from rice cake packets. The Leeton Soldiers Club took out third place, however these weren't the only top contenders. So, if you only do one thing this weekend, take a walk through town check them all out and see if the kids can pick a favourite.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/ac991d35-e801-49fc-b148-7cc43579f62e.jpg/r9_209_2046_1360_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg