BRODIE Lashbrook and Brent Lister fought out the match-of-the-week in the Leeton Soldiers Club squash competition last week. Lister led by two games to one, but Lashbrook recovered and sealed victory by taking the fifth game 15-14. Panthers had a 2-1 win over Sharks with Cooper Boardman defeating Trev Whitby and Dawid Croucamp winning against his daughter Alayna. However, Brianna Gray-Mills lost in four to Justin Mortlock. Eels downed Roosters 3-1 with David Cross and Kathryn Bechaz winning in four over Zac Fairweather and Brent Lister respectively and Ian Draper downing Carol Davidson. Roosters captain Jacob Harrison won the fifth game 15-13 to edge out Maanu Alexander. Broncos crushed the Bulldogs 4-0. Col Thompson and Matt Piper won in four against Angelo Fiumara and Adrian Sheldrick and Brad Woolner was too quick for Bryan Shepley. Brodie Lashbrook's victory in the match-of-the-week completed the whitewash. IN OTHER NEWS: Tony Naimo defeated Jackson Goman in four to seal a 3-1 victory for Eagles over Tigers. Brendon Looby won the fourth game 15-13 to overcome Ondria Miller and Evan Hookway downed Finley Sales, but Antoinette Taylor lost to Adele Thompson. Swans beat Kangaroos 3-1 with Ruby Miller winning in four against Hayden Farrugia, Natalie Fiumara downed Simone Bruno and Dion DeMamiel won on a forfeit. Domenic Fiumara stopped the cleansweep with a 3-1 win over Miranda Tait. Dockers and Lions finished on two matches and eight games each but Dockers won on points 208-198. John Saddler beat Naomi Rawle in four and Isabel Thompson overcame Alec Tait by the same margin. Lions captain Will Rawle defeated Anthony Iannelli 3-2 and Adele Thompson downed Charmaine Lee. Giants beat Crows on games 8-6 after both teams won two matches. Nicholas Croucamp continued his good recent form with a win over Declan Ryan and Ian Draper defeated Naomi Rawle. Crows winners were Katie McAliece and Benji Roden who both won 3-1 against Naomi Rawle and Kian Henman respectively.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/2f1acd3a-f5c3-4f5c-a694-92f7c4407b22.JPG/r13_163_3325_2034_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg