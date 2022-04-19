sport, local-sport,

Thursday's soldiers social bowls saw thirty bowlers take to the greens in fine autumn weather.Len Clare, Bob Bunbury and Mark Morgan recorded the most impressive win of the day, defeating the John Leech skipped side 22 - 9. The Bill Creber led team including Bruce Dale and Larry Harrison allowed Mick McAliece's side just three shots in the last nine ends to come from behind in an extraordinary effort to win 23 - 17. Other winning skips and margins on the day were Greg Bowyer by 6, Rattles Retallick 2 and Leo Plant by 11. RELATED The club's coffers certainly received a boost with six wrong biases on the day with the culprits being Bert Dale and Greg Caffrey with one each whilst Alan Breed and Geoff Dartnell each put down two.Bowlers are reminded the Soldiers Championship Pairs begin on April 30. The club welcomes all old, new, experienced and learner bowlers to their social bowls days which are played on every Thursday and Saturday afternoon, starting at 1pm, with names requested to be in by noon on both days. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

