The Leeton Golf Course will be a hive of activity this weekend as the 2022 Pro-Am is battled for over Saturday and Sunday. The course is in great condition, with the rain on Tuesday helping to add to the greenness of the course as Leeton Pro Jason Mimmo said the course couldn't look better. "If it stops today or tomorrow, that will give us a couple of days just to mow it all up," he said. "It is going to look nice for the weekend." The Pro-Am has attracted around 170 entries for the weekend, with 50 professionals and 120 amateurs set to take to the course over the weekend. "They are a little bit down on previous years," he said. "We have pushed back into April where our general spot was March, and there is a bit of a scheduling clash with some of the events over in Western Australia. "We have plenty of players, and we can accommodate without trouble, and that is our main focus." Mimmo is predicting one of the seasoned professionals to once against be right up there in the running for the title. "Matt Miller is a great golfer, and he has won it a few times and is coming back again," he said. "He likes our course because they are a little bit shorter but very tight off the tee, and that is his style, so he will be one of my favourites. "Steven Jeffress is another guy who has won it before, and he is a very similar style of player. "There are a few young blokes that I haven't had too much knowledge of, but a few of the pros coming suggested they'd be up there in terms of long drivers of the golf ball." RELATED As for the amateurs, Mimmo is expecting it to be a close contest, with the winner coming in at around the even-par mark in a field of potentially 30 single figure handicappers in A grade. Mimmo has encouraged anyone who might want to watch the action to come along and take advantage of the facilities at the course. "We will have coffee vans, food stalls, a beer tent behind the 10th tee, and the weather is going to be ok from looking at the forecast," he said. "If people wanted to come down and have a look, they are more than welcome."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/64d09018-66a7-419e-839f-5dcb645b5cb6.jpg/r739_775_3661_2426_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg