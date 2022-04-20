sport, local-sport,

After having the bye in the opening round followed by the Easter break, Leeton-Whitton will finally get their 2022 season underway. The Crows will take to Leeton Showground on Saturday afternoon to start their season with a clash with their arch-rivals Griffith. New coach Tom Groves is looking forward to his first game in charge of the Crows. "It will be a good initiation into coaching. No nerves or anything just yet," he said. "I'm feeling good, and the boys have been training well, so I'm looking forward to finally getting into the games." Having had time in between trial games, Groves feels his side will be in a good position. "We had two practice matches over a month ago. There were some good learnings out of those games, so we have had a good month to get to work at training," he said. "But now it is getting to the stage, especially when everyone else is playing, that you just want to get into it." The Swans made an impact in their first game of the season, where they won the praise of the Mangoplah coach. Both sides are in a similar position heading into the season, with young sides having lost some of their big-name recruits in the offseason, but the Crows will welcome a couple of juniors back into the fold in the likes of Hayden Mahalm and Will Wakeman. RELATED Groves is expecting it to be a tough clash between two rivals who will be fighting for positions come the end of the season. "I'm expecting them to be quite young and quick," he said. "They still have a few older heads with Tosco (James Toscan), Leigh Owen and Nathan Richards, so they still have some good experienced players playing for them. "You can never underestimate them, but it is early in the season, so it is still hard to judge a few sides. "Goals are always to win and make a good start to the season, which I think we can. "The first couple of weeks will just be getting used to everyone and getting everyone working together as a team." The Crows will have a couple missing the game due to other commitments, including captain Thomas Meline. It will be a big day of football and netball at the Leeton Showgrounds, with the South West Juniors getting underway this weekend as well with the Crows playing host to Griffith Swans Red. The action will get underway with the under 15s on the main oval at 8.30am, while there will be plenty of netball action starting at 9am. The A grade clash in the netball will get underway at 1.30pm, while first bounce in the first grade will be at around 2.10pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/5a412ff7-69d4-4e03-ae04-f886c0b9edfb.JPG/r1813_1231_5226_3159_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg