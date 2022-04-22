classifieds,

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2 This unique property boasts a comfortable home on an operational farm. The four-bedroom home would suit most families and is ready to move straight into. It has open-plan design, large bedrooms, a big main bathroom and a beautiful big kitchen. There's wood fire heating and evaporative cooling for comfort in all seasons while solar panels help to keep running costs down. On the farming side of the property there are 216 Delivery Entitlements included in the sales, along with multiple shedding options and a picturesque dam completing the package. "This highly desirable offering strikes the perfect balance and could be your chance to start living a farming lifestyle," selling agent Luke Santolin said. "Equally, we expect plenty of interest from established farmers looking to expand their existing operation." This property is only minutes from the Leeton central business district.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hAYf5uV8h5f2xWYCvhVdDZ/6054e89d-77fb-4722-82eb-33a9748fa4d6.jpg/r0_51_1024_630_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg