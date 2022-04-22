news, local-news,

The nation's trade minister Dan Tehan received a first-look at SunRice's value-adding production during a whistlestop visit on Thursday. Mr Tehan was joined by Member for Farrer and environment minister Sussan Ley and SunRice board members including chairman Laurie Arthur. "We've been showing them our packing plants, our production facilities and also our brand new technology around ready-cook meals," Mr Arthur said. Ms Ley said she was delighted to be able to show the Commonwealth trade minister how Australia agriculture links with free trade agreements and develops wealth, productivity and prosperity for our nation. READ MORE Mr Tehan said the government had been successful with developing free trade agreements (FTAs) with nations, including the United Kingdom and India which would provide more access for Australian-grown and made rice products. And a close relationship with countries in the Pacific such as Papua New Guinea provided valuable market for exporters while giving those nations access to food security. "When we came to office 27 per cent of our exports were covered by FTAs, that figure is now 75 per cent and will grow beyond 80 with the UK FTA and India FTA," he said. "What we're seeing is the benefit of value-adding to Australia agriculture, because when you value-add you produce jobs and we're seeing that right here." SunRice is currently considering a proposal to expand their manufacturing capabilities in Leeton, and has sought grant funding from the Commonwealth. "They've obviously put forward a compelling case to our modern manufacturing initiative, obivously there's a process it goes through. But when you can come out here and see it demonstrated ... that case is a compelling one." Mr Tehan said there was a 'wait and see' as to how the proposal would be considered, but added "anything that value adds for our agricultural sector is grealy valued by me as trade minister because it means I have an outstanding product to go and sell to the world".

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/yRSj6DDuWivnNCc45BdLiH/272336e4-e802-44db-b08d-858ab9b4d230.JPG/r0_209_4928_2993_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg