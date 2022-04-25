sport, local-sport,

Last Thursday we welcomed Marie Odewahn back on the green after a long absence and she showed us that she hasn't lost her touch. The drawn winners were Joan Lloyd, Jan Walker & Marika Pete after defeating Patti Wakeman, Mary Payten & Marie Odewahn. The score was even when Lloyd's team gained five shots giving them a handy lead. Wakeman's team came within 3, but Lloyd's team managed to score another five, on the last end, to win 21/11. Playing another game of triples Dot Semmler (who had a resting toucher), Lorraine Messner & Jan Fitzpatrick defeated Elaine Sullivan, Janet Bell & Dian Colyer. RELATED Coming from behind Sullivan's team managed to draw even on the 9th, but not to be beaten Semmler's team, after winning five of the next seven ends, went on to win the game 17/12. The first round of the Pairs Championship will commence this Thursday and our monthly meeting will be held after play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/66bd6c7e-61f9-4980-8f7b-f46d01eda6e9.PNG/r0_75_640_437_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg