The Leeton Greens successful start to the Group 20 League Tag season has rolled on after a strong showing in Yenda on Sunday. The Greens side was affected by player availability due to a wedding on Saturday, but it didn't impact their performance as they came away with a 20-4 victory. Jamie Taylor, Jessica Borgese and Sharna Morriss found their way over the line for the Greens, while Sahara Moon scored for the Blueheelers. The Greens are now one of two sides to remain undefeated after the first two rounds after the TLU Sharks picked up a forfeit win over Yanco-Wamoon. The Hawks weren't able to put a full side on the park on the weekend due to illness and unavailability but did play a scratch match against the Sharks. Meanwhile, the Greens nearest rival from last season, the Black and Whites, were able to keep pace with the Greens with a commanding 72-0 victory over the Waratahs. Hollie Penrith scored a second-half hat-trick, while doubles to Sophie Bozic and Ash Penrith helped secure the huge victory. RELATED It was a tight tussle out at Hay, with the Magpies able to come away with a 12-10 win over DPC Roosters. Luci and Polly Lugsdin crossed for the Magpies, with the boot of Ellie Darlow making the difference in the two-point margin. This weekend will see the Greens return home to take on the Mallee Chicks, who will be coming off the bye last weekend but opened the season with a win over Yenda. Meanwhile, the Hawks will play their first home game when they face Hay. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/3928f098-59bf-4cc6-b920-781cd3b4dd56.JPG/r855_773_4984_3106_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg