It was a mixed start to the RFL Netball season for the Leeton-Whitton Crows when they took on their arch-rivals Griffith at the Leeton Showground on Saturday. The Crows were able to make a strong start to the day, with the under 17s making a winning start with a 49-37 victory. The C graders were able to keep the good times rolling when they were able to hold on to take a 28-20 victory over their rivals. The sides were evenly matched on the court during the B grade game, and that was reflected on the scoreboard with the sides playing out a 38-all draw. RELATED It was a tough hit out in the A reserve game as the Swans came away with a 48-26 victory, while after a back and forth opening to the A grade side, the experience from the Griffith side shone through as they handed the Crows a 51-43 defeat. The Crows will head to Narrandera in round two to take on the Eagles. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/b0357124-502b-448a-aea6-1d40529df467.JPG/r3_213_5998_3600_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg