Leeton-Whitton take on Griffith Swans in RFL Netball
It was a mixed start to the RFL Netball season for the Leeton-Whitton Crows when they took on their arch-rivals Griffith at the Leeton Showground on Saturday.
The Crows were able to make a strong start to the day, with the under 17s making a winning start with a 49-37 victory.
The C graders were able to keep the good times rolling when they were able to hold on to take a 28-20 victory over their rivals.
The sides were evenly matched on the court during the B grade game, and that was reflected on the scoreboard with the sides playing out a 38-all draw.
It was a tough hit out in the A reserve game as the Swans came away with a 48-26 victory, while after a back and forth opening to the A grade side, the experience from the Griffith side shone through as they handed the Crows a 51-43 defeat.
The Crows will head to Narrandera in round two to take on the Eagles.
