After two away games to start the season, Yanco-Wamoon will take the field at the Yanco Sportsground for the first time in 2022. It has been a tough start to the season for the Hawks, which has seen them fall to the Waratahs and TLU Sharks and will be hoping to make the most of home ground advantage when they host Hay on Sunday. The Magpies will make the trip also in search of their first win of the season after they fell to 2019 premiers DPC Roosters in a competitive game. Hawks coach Kane Hammond knows his side will be in for a test this weekend. "By the looks of things, they went really well on the weekend," he said. "I thought they were pretty good at the knockout from what I saw as well, so I'm expecting a pretty tough challenge." In what has been a tough start to the season for the Hawks, there have been some positives, such as the way the new signings have settled into the squad. "They have been really good," he said. "Matthew (Goodwill) has been really good for us in the first two rounds and has made a huge difference, and we are really looking to play off the back of him." RELATED This weekend's match will be a chance to play off the forwards like Goodwill in a game that will be decided by the big men according to Hammond. "Hay are a big side, and they hang around, so we are going to have to be really good defensively in the middle," he said. With it being a home game, Hammond is hoping to see plenty of support for the side, who will also be looking to welcome back some injuries back into the side. "Hopefully, we can get a really good crowd, and it is a nice day, and we can get a heap of people there to support us," he said. "We are hoping that we get a couple of boys back from injury, and that will sort of give us a bit more depth. "It is the first home game of the year, so it is pretty exciting to be playing back at home." The Hawks will also be hoping to have their League Tag in action on Sunday, who will kick off the proceedings with first grade to follow.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/cc764167-7aef-4b5c-96a1-ddbfa0f5eaf4.JPG/r3_613_5998_4000_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg