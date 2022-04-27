sport, local-sport,

Leeton United will be looking to rebound from a disappointing draw against Lake Albert when they make the trip to Cootamundra on Sunday afternoon. The clash with the Strikers resembles an opportunity for the side to find their touch in front of goal against a Cootamundra side who has leaked goals at the start of the season. In the two games so far this season, Cootamundra have conceded 16 goals across their two games this year which includes a 14-0 drubbing at the hands of Hanwood to start the season in the round before Easter. Co-coach Ross Morgan knows better than to take a side too lightly. "We (Morgan and co-coach Rhys Jones) both know Mick Godbier, and we know he is going to have the side set up really well and be hard to break down," he said. "The pressure is on us now to get a goal and let our football do the talking. "One the weekend, we created enough chances to win the game, and it is probably our own fault that we didn't." This weekend does present United with a chance to find that confidence in front of goal that has been missing in the first two games of the year. "We have played really well and have created lots of chances, but we just haven't taken them," he said. United will head into the clash without forward Freddi Gardner, who will be given the week to rest, but Bailey Carlos, who assisted Leeton's only goal against Lake Albert last weekend, has overcome his ankle injury. RELATED Morgan said the new signings, like Carlos, have been fitting into the club well after two rounds of the Pascoe Cup season. "They have been fantastic. We have picked up some pretty good players," he said. "It's not just how they play, but it is also how they have settled into the club. "It is quite a social club, and they have quite enjoyed that." A win this weekend will be needed for the United side as they look to stay within reach of the top spot, Hanwood. With sides around them set to take points off each other this weekend, it does present the side with a chance to break away from the chasing pack with a commanding victory. Meanwhile, in the lower grades, the Gardiner Shield side will look to set the standard for the first-grade performance in what is looking like a tight contest in second grade when they face off with the Strikers, while third grade side will look to rebound from defeat against Temora on Saturday afternoon. Meanwhile, at the Mia Ground, the Leeton United women's side will look to pick up their first win of the season when they take on Young at 11.05am. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/90c742d9-4d21-4d47-b815-25371da0dd44.jpg/r1602_631_3960_1963_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg