The Leeton Greens will look to hit the ground running when they return home this weekend to take on West Wyalong on Sunday. After pushing hard to get over the line last weekend against Yenda, coach Hayden Philp knows his side will need to come into the game with the right mindset. "I spoke to the guys after the game and at training last night. We know what needs to be done, and hopefully, there will be a big improvement this week," he said. "We can't go into games thinking that we are going to win. It was mainly in attack where we weren't running hard enough. "The guys need to realise there is a target on our heads, and we just need to show up each week." Heading into the match, they will be taking on a Mallee Men side who will be coming into the game off the back of the bye last week, having effectively had two weeks off since their opening round win over Yenda. "They are always tough. I've known that since playing at Temora, we used to play them all the time," he said. "We are going to have a tough game on our hands, and we just have to go out there in the right mindset this week." The Greens will be without last match hero Brayden Scarr, while there will be a couple of others who will miss the clash with West Wyalong. RELATED They will welcome back some into the fold, but it does give the opportunity of one of the their juniors to step up just like Tyler O'Connell did last weekend. "He deserved it, and he has been training really well this year," he said. "He was in the right mindset to be there, and he played really well. He is only going to improve with more senior games and more experience in those environments." Philp said it is good to see that extra level of depth that has been missing in recent years. "We have probably lacked some 18s coming up, but that is the same everywhere, I think. Young kids are now doing their own thing either focusing on work or playing other sports," he said. "It is good to see that the kids that are there and playing, giving them a chance to actually play up in first grade. It's a great opportunity. "We are pretty lucky that we all train together and know what is expected." The defence will be an area the Greens will want to be strong this weekend after conceding 30 points against the young Yenda side, having set the goal of only allowing 14 points per game at the start of the season. The action will get underway with the under 18s at 11am followed by the League Tag at 12.15pm. The first-grade game will kick off at around 2.35pm on Sunday.

