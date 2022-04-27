sport, local-sport,

Leeton-Whitton will be hoping they are able to build on the positives from the opening round defeat when they travel to Narrandera on Saturday afternoon. There were times in the clash with the Swans where the Crows weren't able to keep their foot on the throat and execute in the forward fifty to make the most of the pressure they were able to exert. The Crows were the dominant side for most of the clash with the Swans and will be hoping to replicate that part of the game this weekend. With a game now under their belt, the Crows will go into the game with the Eagles, knowing it will be a great way to pick up the points. The weather is pointing to the game being one where playing in the air may not be the most effective, and keeping the ball moving along the ground will be key to either sides success. It has been a tough start to the season for the Narrandera side, who have fallen to 66-point and 99-point defeats to start the season to Coolamon and Turvey Park respectively. The Crows will welcome back captain Thomas Meline into the side, which will help add some more leadership to the young side. RELATED The reserve grade side will be looking to bounce back after the fell to a tough defeat to start the season after an 85-point defeat. It will be a similar tail in the reserve grade match against the Eagles, with both sides looking to pick up their first wins of the season, with Narrandera suffering a tough start in reserves highlighted by a 229-point defeat to Coolamon. The under 17s will get the game underway with first bounce at 10.30am, with the Crows looking to bounce back from a defeat against their rivals. The Narrandera side has endured a difficult start to the season, so it gives the Crows youngsters to hit the ground running. First bounce in first grade at Narrandera will be at around 2.10pm. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/be0ab8ff-7195-40d9-bd6f-ff6e92458805.JPG/r1003_467_5015_2734_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg