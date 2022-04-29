sport, local-sport,

FOUR teams competed in the first round of the Leeton and District women's pairs championships with both games going down to the wire. Joan Lloyd and Jan Walker, who were the drawn winners, defeated Mary Payten and Lorraine Messner 15-14. Payten and Messner, after being down four shots, drew even on the 13th and went on to lead by four. With two ends to go, Lloyd and Walker drew even, then a two, winning by one. IN OTHER NEWS: In the other game Janet Bell and Faye Harris defeated Denise Naylor and Marika Pete, also 15-14. Naylor and Pete, chasing six shots, drew even on the ninth. With only one or two shots the difference and some great bowling the score was again even on the 18th. Bell and Harris managed a three shot win and Naylor and Pete were unable beat this, losing by one. In social bowls, playing a game of triples, Patti Wakeman, Elaine Sullivan and Dian Colyer proved to be too strong of a team against Lorraine Mullins, Dot Semmler and Jan Fitzpatrick. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/92ba2c39-14ee-4706-b1c4-31388c5db0d4.jpg/r2_0_1198_676_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg