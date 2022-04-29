news, local-news,

ANGLERS and the Murrumbidgee River both have something to be excited about following the release of 6250 Murray Cod fingerlings into the system near Leeton last week. In a boost for MIA fishos, with the help of the federal government, 6,250 fingerlings were successfully released into the Murrumbidgee River at Euroley on Thursday. The Murray Cod fingerlings, which were bred and supplied by Aquna - Murray Cod Australia, were released under the watchful eye of Leeton Bidgee Classic Fishing Competition executives Paul Smith and Jodie Skewes. They were joined by 20 students and staff from Yanco Agricultural High School. The fingerling release, which forms part of a $35,000 River Restoration project being undertaken by OzFish Unlimited through the MIA OzFish chapter, will also see an additional 35 large logs installed into the waterway between Euroley and Gogeldrie Weir to enhance the survival and habitat security of these fingerlings. The federal government's $2.85 million commitment through the Healthy Rivers programs round one projects has seen a total of 74 grants awarded for initiatives such as revegetation, invasive species control, restoration of fish habitat and re-stocking of native fish species. IN OTHER NEWS: OzFish Unlimited project manager, Braeden Lampard, was thrilled to be able to get the ball rolling once again with these initiatives in the Leeton area. He said restocking native fingerlings played an important role in the restoration of local fish populations in the region. "This funding will enable us to restock native Murray Cod fingerlings that have been bred locally by Murray Cod Australia, as well as the installation of around 35 large logs that will be used by these native fish as hideouts to escape fast water flows, breeding grounds and predatory shelter as well as providing all important food sources for maturing native fish," Mr Lampard said. Meanwhile, Mr Smith stated the community would benefit greatly from these works under the guidance of OzFish. He said he had several reports of great catches being recorded as a result of the works already undertaken collaboratively between both organisations. "We are proud to be able to play a small part in the rejuvenation of our river system and ensuring that there are plenty of fish for the future, which is guaranteed to assist our native fish species thrive," Mr Smith said. "The Bidgee Classic hasn't been held for the past two years due to the COVID pandemic and unprecedented weather events, but we are looking forward to returning with a bigger and better event in 2023, which is set down for March 10, 11 and 12. "It was also encouraging to see such an enthusiastic group of students from Yanco Ag High School assist with the release of the fingerlings and to be able to chat with the kids about restoration, fish handling and fishery sustainability. "This creates awareness for the next generation of budding 'fishos'." The next phase of the project will be undertaken within a month with the installation of the logs into the river for the habitat restoration component.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/0dedb8a9-6d0a-4239-817a-d37538f3b0f5.png/r0_46_1367_818_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg