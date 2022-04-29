news, local-news,

THE Riverina Skate Championships were back with a bang in Leeton recently. The championships were held at the newly-updated Leeton Regional Skate Park with a healthy contingent of participants across each of the categories. Each year, the championships include categories for scooter rides, BMX and skateboarders. One of the main highlights of the day was the open skateboarding section, which is held every year as part of the competition, with the winner awarded the prestigious RIGGS Cup, named after a young man from the MIA who died after suffering from mental health issues. This cup was again taken out by Felicity Turner, who was the winner of this accolade last time the event took place in 2020. Leeton Shire Council and Totem Skate School again worked together to co-ordinate the running of the event. The school is operated by former Leeton residents Dave and Nigel Cameron. The championships were again able to provide an excellent display of young talent across the board and all categories. IN OTHER NEWS: The brothers were also instrumental in lobbying for upgrades of the skate park, which were in full use at the championships. As part of the day there were also many giveaways and freebies on offer for participants. The Leeton Rapid Relief Team was also on hand in 2022 to cook up a delicious free feast on the day. The Leeton skate park is open for use by all community members every day of the week. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/4a817c59-6c1b-4808-9f78-c756f48896e6.jpg/r0_1056_1536_1924_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg