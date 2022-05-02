sport, local-sport,

The clash between Yanco-Wamoon and Hay Magpies went right down to the wire at the Yanco Sportsground. Both sides entered the weekend looking to pick up their first wins of the season, and it was the Hay side who made the most of the wind at their back to start game. The Hawks fought back in the second half and looked to have one hand on the two points as the game entered the dying stages. It was a narrow four-point lead for the Hawks, and the Magpies were able to spread the ball out wide and get over in the corner to level the score as the final siren sounded. It fell to the boot of Magpie Harley Hey, who had already scored a hat-trick, and the Hay veteran was able to hold his nerve and hand the Magpies a 30-28 victory. It leaves the Hawks winless after the opening three rounds of the season, but coach Kane Hammond wasn't too disappointed with what he saw. "Obviously, losing to a goal being kicked after the siren is never great," he said. "Full credit to Hay they came back at the end and scored a good try out wide and kicked the goal under pressure. Full credit to them we can't be too worried about that." Hammond thought the way his side stuck to their gameplan of fighting back with the wind at their back almost worked perfectly. "We ran into the wind in the first half, and we were able to hang in there knowing that we could turn the game around and score the second-half points, which we were able to do," he said. "We just run out of legs in the end, and they scored in the last minute." RELATED Injuries also hurt the Hawks, with Petro Taitusi picking up a cut and potential cheekbone injury while Hammond ended up with a corked hip. "We got a couple of injuries today, and a lot of the boys had to play bigger minutes, so that hurt our rotations a little bit, and we just ran out of energy at the end," he said. The Hawks coach remains positive that the side are heading in the right direction as he returns from a long injury layoff which saw Hammond miss most of last season. "We are heading in the right direction, but it is a bit slow at the moment," he said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/7f291d83-2a21-4581-b88a-fdd3dc2f4f05.JPG/r223_363_2757_1795_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg