After asking for a better performance from his side, Hayden Philp got what he was asking for as Leeton took a commanding victory over West Wyalong. The Greens were able to set the tone early with George Broome, and Shannon Bradbrook crossed in the opening seven minutes of the first half. Kirtis Fisher and Brayden Scarr continued to mount scoreboard pressure before Brandon Catlin crossed right on halftime to see the Greens leading 28-0. Bradbrook, Fisher, Broome and Scarr completed their doubles in the second half before a dart from dummy by Will Barnes put the icing on the cake with a 54-0 victory. It was exactly the response that Philp wanted from his side after a disappointing performance against Yenda last time out. "We were pretty focused this week to turn last week around and to do it with just one sub in the last 20 minutes, so it was really good to keep rolling on and playing the way we did," he said. "It started from training this week. The boys knew it, and they were a lot more focused, and it really paid off this week." RELATED The way his side stuck to their structure this week was the most pleasing thing alongside the shutout. "We defended really well and focused on just going forward rather than trying to score tries out wide," he said "We stuck to our structure going forward was our goal this week, and everything came off the back of that." The only downside was injuries sustained to Josh Fisher (ankle) and Cameron Bruest (hamstring), but Philp said they came from the field as a precaution with the game already put to bed. The Greens also now head into the week off and are in a strong position with three wins from the opening three games to be one of two undefeated teams alongside Darlington Point Coleambally. "We have the week off next week so everyone can rest up, and it probably works well for us," he said. "Going in with three wins on the trot is definitely ideal, and we will just keep building each game." The Greenies will return to the field in round five when they travel to Griffith to take on the Waratahs, who have made a strong start to the season with two wins from their three games.

