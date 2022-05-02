sport, local-sport,

CLOSE results featured in last week's Leeton Soldiers Club Squash competition. Roosters and Broncos could not be separated as they finished on two matches, nine games and 218 points each. Jacob Harrison won the fifth game 15-12 to edge out Brad Woolner and Col Thompson dropped the first two games to Zac Fairweather, but recovered to win 3-2. Garry Walker beat Matt Piper in four and Brodie Lashbrook downed Carol Davidson by the same margin. Eels and Panthers won two matches and eight games each with Eels claiming victory on points 204-171. Erin Draper had a 3-2 win over Brianna Gray-Mills and Kathryn Bechaz won on a forfeit. IN OTHER NEWS: Sean Ryan won a see-sawing, five-game match against David Cross and Cooper Boardman outplayed Maanu Alexander. Sharks defeated Bulldogs 3-1, with Callum Ryan and Justin Mortlock winning in five against Adrian Sheldrick and Brent Lister respectively and Trev Whitby beat Brian O'Leary in four. Adrian Sheldrick got one back for Bulldogs with a hard fought win in five over Alayna Croucamp. Giants and Eagles won two matches each with Giants winning 9-8 on games. Kian Henman and Simone Bruno fought out the Match of the Week with Henman taking the fifth game by the barest margin 17-16 and Ian Draper beat Jack Oo. Brendon Looby won a close five-game contest over Naomi Rawle 15-8, 15-17, 13-15, 15-13, 15-12. Tony Naimo worked hard to secure a 3-1 win over Nicholas Croucamp, who showed great speed around the court. Tigers downed Crows 3-1, with Ondria Miller and Adele Thompson defeating Katie McAliece and Benji Roden respectively. Jackson Goman beat Declan Ryan in four, but Finley Sales lost to Lizette Taylor. Lions had a 3-1 win over Kangaroos with victories in five games to Will Rawle over Bryan Shepley and Andre Holtzhausen over Dom Fiumara. Evan Hookway beat Hayden Farrugia however Alec Tait lost to Simone Bruno. In another close result, Swans and Dockers won two matches and seven games each with Swans winning on points 176-173. Dion DeMamiel beat Anthony Iannelli in four and Adele Thompson downed Isabel Thompson. Dockers winners were Charmaine Lee who won in four over Ruby Miller and John Saddler defeated Miranda Tait. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/93007d41-0f10-4f2e-ace5-c0567dd0d1c2.JPG/r0_601_2012_1738_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg