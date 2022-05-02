news, local-news,

LEETON-WHITTON coach Tom Groves has labelled his side's loss to Narrandera over the weekend as "disappointing". The Crows travelled to Narrandera on Saturday to take on the Eagles, a side many would see as being evenly-matched with Leeton-Whitton. However, it was the home team who was able to gain momentum and the Crows struggled to claw it back in their favour, going down by 32 points. It was Leeton-Whitton's second match of the new season, with Groves hopeful lessons were learned on Saturday afternoon. "Narrandera came our really strong in the first two quarters and we didn't make the most of our opportunities when we had them," he said. "It was hard to get the momentum from there. IN OTHER NEWS: "It's definitely disappointing. I thought we had our chances to win the game." Saturday's match also marked Bryce O'Garey's 150th game with Leeton-Whitton. Groves named Darcey Cullen, O'Garey and Will Wakeman among the Crows best on Saturday. Leeton-Whitton face a tough task this weekend when they hit the road to Maher Oval to face Turvey Park. "We want to look at our consistency over our four quarters, if we can do that and play how we want to play, I think we will be fine to bounce back," Groves said. "We've got many strengths as a side. An experienced midfield, but a mix of youth throughout the ground as well." Full result: NARRANDERA 3.4 6.8 10.13 15.17 (107) def LEETON-WHITTON 2.2 4.6 8.8 11.9 (75) Goals: Narrandera - Harry Grintell 3, Jordan Hedington 2, Isaac Bunge 2, Luke Mckay 2, Jaiden Burke 2, Joe Grinter, Leigh Mckay, Cooper Irons, Fergus Inglis; Leeton-Whitton - Taj Doyle 3, Ryan Dunn 3, Tom Groves 2, Nathan Ryan, Dan Hillam, Bryce O'Garey Best: Narrandera - Harrison Grintell, James Smith, Leigh Mckay, Shannon Randell, Bradley Hutchison, Joseph Grinter; Leeton-Whitton - Will Wakeman, Dan Hillam, Darcey Cullen, Bryce O'Garey, Ryan Dunn, Jake Turner Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

